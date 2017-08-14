Jaguar > XK

Variant name:DYNAMIC R ,Derivative:X150 ,Variant: XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) Dynamic R
Automatic climate control, 'Performance' active exhaust, 'Performance' seats, 6-speed automatic transmission, 'R' heated leather steering wheel, 20'' 'Vortex' alloy wheels, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Foldback electric mirrors, Heated front windscreen, In-dash single CD player, Jaguar SmartKey system, Navigation system, 16-way front seats (E), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Carbon-fibre engine cover, Engine power output: 500PS, Keyless entry, Keyless entry + keyless start, Rear camera parking aid, Rear view camera, Drivetrain: rear wheel drive (RWD), Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Front Media Interface, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front seats, MP3 compatible, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, Speed Pack body kit, Steering: Right Hand Drive (RHD), USB and iPod connectivity, Variant: XKR, 'Super Performance' braking system, Adaptive front lighting, Brake calipers: red, Digital radio (DAB), LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Rain sensitive wipers, Speed limiter - 174 mph, 'R' badge, Automatic headlamp levelling, Boot plinth: gloss black, Console stitching (red), Cupholders, Daytime running lamps, Door stitching (red), Floor mats: leather-edged, Foot pedal: metal finish, Gloss black grille, Gloss Black side vents, IP stitching (red), Memory function, Suedecloth headlining, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Navigation system & DRG
Threemilestone Industrial Estate,Truro,Threemilestone
TR4 9LD,
United Kingdom
It’s not unusual to see beautifully restored Jaguar E-types up for aucti...
Heading to the Silverstone Classic this year? There are lots of things t...