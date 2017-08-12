loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar XK

Compare this car
£14,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Central Locking, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Electric Seats, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, CD Player, 13'' Alloys Private Plate included

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Central Locking, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Electric Seats, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, CD Player, 13'' Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303726
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Mileage
    92000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4196
Email Dealer >>

Threeways Garage
Ashford, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed