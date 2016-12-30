Jaguar > XK

Variant: XK 5.0 V8 (385PS) Signature
20'' 'Kalimnos' alloy wheels, 16-way front seats (E), 6-speed automatic transmission, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Luxury Seat Pack, Foot pedal: metal finish, Alloy space saver spare wheel, 'Performance' braking system, 20'' alloy wheels, 7 inch colour touch-screen, Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dim interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-function HID Xenon headlamps, Bi-xenon headlights, Cruise control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric seats, Exterior door mirrors: body-colour, Foldback electric mirrors, Front Media Interface, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, In-dash single CD player, Jaguar SmartKey system, MP3 compatible, Navigation system, Navigation system & DRG, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Boot plinth: chrome, Bowers & Wilkins 525W Surround, CD tuner, Chrome side power vents, Digital radio (DAB), Electrically-operated convertible roof, Engine power output: 385PS, Heated and cooled seats: front, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Keyless start, LED daytime running lamps, LED rear tail lamps, Locking wheel nuts, Rain sensitive wipers, Rear camera parking aid, Rear view camera, Automatic headlamp levelling, Chrome grille, Chrome window surrounds, Console stitching (ivory), Cupholders, Daytime running lamps, Floor mats: leather-edged, Heated leather steering wheel, Memory function, Rear wheel drive, Trip & message centre
168 Dunkeld Road,Perth,
PH1 5AE,
United Kingdom
