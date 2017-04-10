Jaguar > XK

car description

For sale is my immaculate 2012 5.0 litre xk portfolio convertible with only 10k miles and full jaguar service history – 1 previous owner.

finished in stunning unmarked polaris white with unmarked black highline leather sports seats/silver contrast stitching/chrome mesh grills & side vents and unmarked electric black hood.

in addition to standard abs, dsc, traction control, auto central locking, electronic handbrake etc, etc portfolio spec is a full one and includes –

•6 speed automatic with paddle shift, dual zone auto climate control, auto headlights, auto dimming mirror & auto rain sensing wipers.

•heated leather multi function steering wheel with radio/telephone controls, cruise control, auto speed limiter.

•hid xenon headlights with power washers & led front running lights & led rear lights.

•jaguar smart-key system with central locking, keyless entry, (two keys)

•push button start. Jaguar security system, locking wheel nuts, jaguar tyre repair system.

•body coloured foldback electric/heated mirrors, heated front/rear screens. Electric 12 way memory seats (both passenger & driver) which are both heated & cooled together with steering wheel memory rake adjustment.

•front media interface, mp3 compatible, cd player, bluetooth phone connectivity, leather central armrest, bower & wilkins 525w dab digital radio, 7inch colour touch screen media system, navigation system & drg, trip computer & message centre.

•front & rear parking sensors with reversing camera aid.



factory fitted extras include 20” kalimnos alloy wheels, dab digital radio, reversing camera

full jaguar service history - unmarked condition throughout - mot til 8/17.

good, low mileage xk's are now rising in price - reasonable offers considered