Jaguar XK

£39,000
Ivie Trousdale
For sale is my immaculate 2012 5.0 litre xk portfolio convertible with only 10k miles and full jaguar service history – 1 previous owner.
finished in stunning unmarked polaris white with unmarked black highline leather sports seats/silver contrast stitching/chrome mesh grills & side vents and unmarked electric black hood.
in addition to standard abs, dsc, traction control, auto central locking, electronic handbrake etc, etc portfolio spec is a full one and includes –
•6 speed automatic with paddle shift, dual zone auto climate control, auto headlights, auto dimming mirror & auto rain sensing wipers.
•heated leather multi function steering wheel with radio/telephone controls, cruise control, auto speed limiter.
•hid xenon headlights with power washers & led front running lights & led rear lights.
•jaguar smart-key system with central locking, keyless entry, (two keys)
•push button start. Jaguar security system, locking wheel nuts, jaguar tyre repair system.
•body coloured foldback electric/heated mirrors, heated front/rear screens. Electric 12 way memory seats (both passenger & driver) which are both heated & cooled together with steering wheel memory rake adjustment.
•front media interface, mp3 compatible, cd player, bluetooth phone connectivity, leather central armrest, bower & wilkins 525w dab digital radio, 7inch colour touch screen media system, navigation system & drg, trip computer & message centre.
•front & rear parking sensors with reversing camera aid.

factory fitted extras include 20” kalimnos alloy wheels, dab digital radio, reversing camera
full jaguar service history - unmarked condition throughout - mot til 8/17.
good, low mileage xk's are now rising in price - reasonable offers considered

Portfolio comes with every conceivable item you could wish for - plus on this car factory fitted extras include 20” kalimnos alloy wheels, dab digital radio, reversing camera

  • Ad ID
    258165
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    10/04/2017
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    10000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2017
  • Power
    385 hp
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    5.0
Ivie Trousdale
Ayr, South Ayrshire

