About this Jaguar XK CONVERTIBLE The redesigned XK debuted in 2005 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, styled by Jaguar's chief designer Ian Callum. The X150's grille was also inspired from the famous 1961 Jaguar E-Type. This example includes: Heated Front Seats, Premium Surround Sound System, 20" Senta Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Front Lighting, Key-less Entry, Front Cup Holders, Bluetooth Connectivity. Also beautifully presented in Frost Blue with Ivory Leather