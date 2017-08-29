About this Jaguar XK CONVERTIBLE Finding Jaguars XK's that are neither black or silver is harder than you might think and therefore we were particularly pleased to source an example not only finished in the stunning Zircon Blue, but one where the interior is complimented by the Ivory soft grain luxury leather, flint grey carpets and twin needle stitching! Fitted with the upgraded 20" Senta alloy wheels (currently black but can be refurbished to silver if required), the premium sound system, electrochromic mirrors, front and rear park aid, adaptive front lighting, navigation and adaptive cruise control, this is surely an opportunity not to be missed. Previously serviced and sold by us this vehicle comes with spare keys and a service book with no less than 8 stamps.
jaguar xk convertible blue alloy-wheels cruise-control leather parking-sensor sat-nav british
Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom
