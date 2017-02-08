About this Jaguar XK CONVERTIBLE First registered May 2006 (06 Reg) presented in the super combination of Zircon Blue with Blue Hood and Ivory Interior this XK Convertible is in very good condition. The specification includes: 19 Inch Carelia Alloys, CATS Suspension, Front Park Aid, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, CD Autochanger, Satellite Navigation, Headlpamp Powerwash, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control plus Driver and Front Passenger Heated Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory. The Service History has the benefit of being entirely Jaguar Main Dealer to 48,000 miles
jaguar xk convertible blue alloy-wheels cruise-control parking-sensor sat-nav xenon british
Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom
