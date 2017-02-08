loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar XK CONVERTIBLE

Compare this car
£17,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

About this Jaguar XK CONVERTIBLE First registered May 2006 (06 Reg) presented in the super combination of Zircon Blue with Blue Hood and Ivory Interior this XK Convertible is in very good condition. The specification includes: 19 Inch Carelia Alloys, CATS Suspension, Front Park Aid, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, CD Autochanger, Satellite Navigation, Headlpamp Powerwash, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control plus Driver and Front Passenger Heated Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory. The Service History has the benefit of being entirely Jaguar Main Dealer to 48,000 miles

Accessories

jaguar xk convertible blue alloy-wheels cruise-control parking-sensor sat-nav xenon british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235561
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
Email Dealer >>

Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed