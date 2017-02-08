car description

About this Jaguar XK CONVERTIBLE First registered May 2006 (06 Reg) presented in the super combination of Zircon Blue with Blue Hood and Ivory Interior this XK Convertible is in very good condition. The specification includes: 19 Inch Carelia Alloys, CATS Suspension, Front Park Aid, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, CD Autochanger, Satellite Navigation, Headlpamp Powerwash, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control plus Driver and Front Passenger Heated Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory. The Service History has the benefit of being entirely Jaguar Main Dealer to 48,000 miles