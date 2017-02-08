About this Jaguar XK 8, 4.2 Convertible First registered May 2004 (04 Reg) this XK8 Convertible is a 2005 Model Year car powered by the redoubtable 4.2 Litre V8 engine. Presented in unmarked Platinum Silver with Ivory Leather and a nicely contrasting Blue Hood. This car enjoys the following specification: 17 Inch Gemini Alloy Wheels, Electrochromic Mirrors, Reverse Park Control, CD Autchanger, Cruise Control, Electrically Adjustable Seats. The Service History shows 10 Stamps, with five of these with Jaguar Main Dealers .
jaguar xk 8 4200cc convertible silver alloy-wheels cruise-control leather v8 british xk8 2-plus-2
Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Leading the way at Bonham’s Scottsdale auction, which took place on 19 J...
This year’s UK Concours of Elegance will take place at Hampton Court Pal...