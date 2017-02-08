car description

About this Jaguar XK 8, 4.2 Convertible First registered May 2004 (04 Reg) this XK8 Convertible is a 2005 Model Year car powered by the redoubtable 4.2 Litre V8 engine. Presented in unmarked Platinum Silver with Ivory Leather and a nicely contrasting Blue Hood. This car enjoys the following specification: 17 Inch Gemini Alloy Wheels, Electrochromic Mirrors, Reverse Park Control, CD Autchanger, Cruise Control, Electrically Adjustable Seats. The Service History shows 10 Stamps, with five of these with Jaguar Main Dealers .