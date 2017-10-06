loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XK 5.0 XKR [FULL JAGUAR SERVICE HISTORY, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST] Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 XKR [FULL JAGUAR SERVICE HISTORY, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST] Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23400 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Full Jaguar Service History,Performance Active Exhaust System,20inch Alloy Wheels,Bowers and Wilkins Sound System,Heated and Cooled Seats,16-Way Front Memory Seats,Euro Satellite Navigation,Heated Steering Wheel ,DAB Radio,Bluetooth,Key-Less Entry and Go,Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Reverse Camera,Dual Climate Control,Ultimate Black With Ebony Leather With Ebony Warm Charcoal Softgrain Leather Extended, Full Jaguar Service History, 20inch Black Takoba Alloy Wheels, Performance Active Exhaust System, Bowers and Wilkins Surround Sound System, Front Heated/ Cooled Seats, 16-Way Front Memory Seats, Alcantara Headliner, Euro Satellite Navigation, Piano Black Veneer, Heated Multi-Functional Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry and Go, Electric Folding Wing Mirrors, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, USB/ IPOD Connectivity, 6 Disc CD Changer, Voice Command, XKR Aerodynamic Pack, Automatic Speed Limiter (ASL), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Automatic Headlamps, Heated Windscreen, Service History; 08/09/2014 = 6526mls, 28/08/2015 = 9872mls, 20/09/2016 = 15384mls, 23/11/2017 = 23400mls, Part Exchange Welcome, Competitive Finance, HP, Lease Purchase, GAP/RTI, SMART, F1 Williams Ceramic Paint and Interior Protection Available, Part Exchange Welcome, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply). No hidden charges, we do not charge admin fees for our vehicles.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412764
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23400 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£38,999

Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!