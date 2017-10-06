loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XK 5.0 XK PORTFOLIO 2d AUTO 385 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 XK PORTFOLIO 2d AUTO 385 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: GREY

LOVELY CONDITION 5.0 XK PORTFOLIO IN A GREAT COLOUR SCHEME OF BLACK WITH CREAM LEATHER ALL NORMAL EXTRAS AND BACKED UP BY AN EXCELLENT JAGUAR SERVICE HISTORY Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alarm - Perimetric, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Ashtray/Lighter, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Clock - Digital, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Cornering Headlights, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Sound Processor, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Trip Computer, Upholstery Leather, Whiplash Protection System

  • Ad ID
    420657
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
£21,450

Cars To Go Ltd
Bournemouth, BH89QW, Dorset
United Kingdom

