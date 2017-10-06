JAGUAR XK 5.0 XK PORTFOLIO 2d 385 BHP Auto

Accessories

Sparkling Ultimate Black metallic with Light Sand extended Premium leather stitched Black with Suede headlining, very high specification Portfolio with only 22,500 miles by one owner with FSH, fastidiously maintained from new with 8 services & freshly serviced before sale. Specification includes 20 inch twin spoke wheels with Red brake calipers, sports exhaust, Sat Nav with DAB Digital Radio, Media Connectivity inc USB & iPod, Bluetooth, Bower & Wilkins Premium hi-fi system, rear spoiler, multi-way adjustable comfort seats with memory setting, heated & A/C climatized seats, heated steering wheel, Keyless entry & drive Smartly system, XKR bonnet louvers, piano black lacquer interior trim, climate A/C, ASL cruise, Dynamic driving modes, paddle shift, Premium luxury overmats, Parking Aid plus more. Superb example must be seen in immaculate condition throughout CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,20in Kalimnos Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alarm - Inclination Sensor, Anti-Lock Brakes, Ashtray/Lighter, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Clock - Digital, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Cornering Headlights, Head Restraints - Front, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Windscreen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger, Ivory Trim, Keyless Entry, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Trip Computer, Upholstery Leather, Whiplash Protection System