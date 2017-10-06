JAGUAR XK 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67100 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, Front park assist + touch-screen visual aid, PAS, Rear parking aid, Clock, DVD Satellite Navigation with 7' colour display, Trip computer with message system, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system, DAB Digital radio, Portable audio interface, Radio/6 CD Changer in dash, USB connection,Lovely colour and trim combination on this late model year XK Portfolio. Includes the 410 rear view camera. Top specification, 1 owner from new and supplied with a 2 year Jaguar approved warranty.
Grange Jaguar Swindon
Swindon, SN33RA, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017
Nov 16, 2017