JAGUAR XK 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31088 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: RED
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, Front park assist + touch-screen visual aid, PAS, Rear parking aid, Clock, DVD Satellite Navigation with 7' colour display, Trip computer with message system, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system, DAB Digital radio, Portable audio interface, Radio/6 CD Changer in dash, USB connection,Great specification XK 5.0 V8 with 385PS. Best colour and trim combination - Stunning metallic Italian Racing Red with Ivory leather performance seats! Highest spec Portfolio model! Low mileage!
Grange Jaguar Swindon
Swindon, SN33RA, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
