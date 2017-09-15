loading Loading please wait....
» » »

JAGUAR XK 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr Auto

Compare this car
£32,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 V8 Portfolio 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31088 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, Front park assist + touch-screen visual aid, PAS, Rear parking aid, Clock, DVD Satellite Navigation with 7' colour display, Trip computer with message system, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system, DAB Digital radio, Portable audio interface, Radio/6 CD Changer in dash, USB connection,Great specification XK 5.0 V8 with 385PS. Best colour and trim combination - Stunning metallic Italian Racing Red with Ivory leather performance seats! Highest spec Portfolio model! Low mileage!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327816
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31088 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

Grange Jaguar Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed