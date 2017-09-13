loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar XK 5.0 V8 Artisan Special Edition

£32,995
Navy Hide with Contrasting London Tan Stitching Performance Electric Memory Heated Seats with 16-Way Adjustment Multi Function Heated Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio CD Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Navigation Bluetooth Telephone Performance Braking System Adaptive Dynamic Suspension LED Daytime Running Lights Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Reversing Camera 20″ Orona Polished Alloy Wheels Full Service History Balance of Jaguar Warranty until May 2018

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    34400 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

