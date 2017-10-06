JAGUAR XK 5.0 V8 Artisan Special Edition Auto, FJSH, BIG SPEC TO INC SAT NAV, BUCKETS

Accessories

Finished in rhodium silver metallic with full navy leather interior trim stitched and piped in London tan, touchscreen satellite navigation, hardback performance bucket seats, 20" orona 8 spoke chrome finish alloy wheels, 16 way electric adjustable heated front seats with memory function, bowers and wilkins surround sound system, bluetooth phone preparation, front and rear parking sensors with reverse camera, automatic adaptive xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, DAB digital radio, heated steering wheel, leather headlining, cruise control, keyless entry and go, dual zone digital climate control with air conditioning, dynamic drive mode, multifunction steering wheel with paddleshift, electric folding mirrors, usb and ipod audio interface, heated front screen, isofix, front centre armrest, automatic transmission, floormats plus much more standard specification. This stunning special edition XK Artisan 5.0 V8 has only covered 34900 miles from new and is offered in outstanding condition. Car comes complete with a full Jaguar main dealer service history. GOOGLE YORKSHIRE VEHICLE SOLUTIONS FOR OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS. PLEASE CALL OR E-MAIL FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK SO CALL IN AND SEE US TODAY, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, PX WELCOME & WARRANTY INCLUDED. PLEASE CALL US FOR A FINANCE QUOTE.