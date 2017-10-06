JAGUAR XK 5.0 V8 Artisan Special Edition 2dr Auto

Accessories

Polaris White with Softgrain leather - Navy with London tan stitching, Full Jaguar Service Record and Just Serviced, Stunning special edition XK! SPECIFICATION INCLUDES:- 20" Orona alloy wheels(unmarked), Bi-Xenon cornering headlamps with auto levelling and pressure washers, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Red brake calipers, Keyless entry, Electrically operated heated and folding mirrors, Chrome exterior pack, Adaptive dynamics, Front and rear park sensors, Reverse assist camera, Electric R Performance seats with memory function, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Blue ambient lighting, Extended leather to headlining, dash and door panels, Interior mood lighting, Cruise control, DVD Satellite Navigation with 7" display, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system, DAB radio, Portable audio interface, Radio/6 CD Changer, Steering wheel gearshift paddles + Much More! **THIS STUNNING XK S/C WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Jaguar Service History carried out @ 10k, 24k, 28k, 33k and 38k : 1 Yrs MOT : On matching Pirelli tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Freshly refurbished alloy wheels : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.