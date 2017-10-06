loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XK 5.0 Supercharged V8 R Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 Supercharged V8 R Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62000 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: WHITE

Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Rain Sensor, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Alloy Wheels (20in), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger), Upholstery Leather

  • Ad ID
    410264
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
