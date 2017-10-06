loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XK 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2Dr Auto Petrol Coupe

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2Dr Auto Petrol Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31446 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Premium carpet mats, Heated front windscreen and timer, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, Rear Parking Aid, Clock, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31446 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£35,844

Farnell Jaguar Bolton
Bolton, BL47JL, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!