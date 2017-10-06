JAGUAR XK 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2Dr Auto Petrol Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2Dr Auto Petrol Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31446 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Black
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Premium carpet mats, Heated front windscreen and timer, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, Rear Parking Aid, Clock, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system...
Farnell Jaguar Bolton
Bolton, BL47JL, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017
Nov 16, 2017