JAGUAR XK 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29047 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Black
Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Full Leather, Alloy Wheels 20", 6 Disc CD Changer, Memory Function, Bowers & Wilkins Sound System, Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Push button start, DAB Digital Radio, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Multi function steering wheel, Electric Seats, Electric Front Windows, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Screen
Stratstone Jaguar Cardiff
CF238HE
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017
Nov 16, 2017