JAGUAR XK 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto

Accessories

Engine Immobiliser, Heated Front Windscreen And Timer, Limited Slip Differential, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Clock, Front Ashtray And Cigar Lighter, Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Perimetric And Volumetric Anti Theft Alarm, Alloy Space Saver Spare Wheel, Front Cupholders, Bonnet Louvres, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Deadlocks, Rain Sensor Windscreen Wipers, Keyless Entry, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Interior Mood Lighting, WHIPS Whiplash Protection System - Front, Trip Computer With Message System, Quad Tailpipes, Auto Air Recirculation, Rear Parking Aid, Isofix Rear Child Seat Fastenings, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Automatic Headlights 'on' + Wipers 'on', Electrically Operated Heated And Folding Mirrors, Body Colour Rear Bumper, Electric Front Windows + Drivers One Touch/anti-trap, Front/rear Seatbelt Pre-tensioners, Electronic Parking Brake, Door Mirror Integrated Indicators, DVD Satellite Navigation With 7" Colour Display, Adaptive Restraint Technology System, ABS + EBD + EBA, 16 Way Front Sports Seats, Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Premium Carpet Mats, Chrome Rear Signature Blade, Memory Function For Drivers Seat, Steering Wheel & Exterior Mirrors, Heated And Ventilated Front Seats, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Seatbelt Reminders For Driver And Front Passenger, Electric Folding Auto Dimming Door Mirrors W/memory, Front Park Assist + Touch-screen Visual Aid, Keyless Start, Auto Folding Roof + Aluminium Tonneau Cover, 12V Socket In Glovebox, Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles, Graphic Information Display, Aerial Integrated Into Rear Boot Spoiler, Bowers And Wilkins Premium Sound System, Bi-Xenon Cornering Headlamps With Auto Levelling And Pressure Washers, Softgrain Leather Upholstery, JaguarDrive Selector, Side Power Vents, 6 Disc Dash Mounted CD/MP3 Autochanger, Portable Audio Interface, Pedestrian Contact Sensing And Deployable Bonnet, Chrome Side Blisters To Front Bumper, Adaptive Dynamics, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control + Speed Limiter, Aluminium Veneer, 20" Nevis Alloy Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel With Contrast Stitching,,Williams are pleased to offer this stunning Jaguar XKR which has been beautifully wrapped in pearlescent white.The full spec includes: - Facelift to 2013 spec- XKR-S Sports exhaust upgrade- PORTFOLIO Bowers & Wilkins 525 Watt premium sound system - Active front lighting - Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB)- Universal Garage Door Opener- Black Hood- Dar