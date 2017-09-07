loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XK 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto

£31,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 Supercharged V8 R 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32200 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Polaris White

Accessories

Ex-Jaguar management Jaguar XKR 5.0 V8 Supercharged Coupe finished in Polaris White with optional Full black warm charcoal Softgrain Sport seats with white stitched leather interior and Piano black trim. Complete Jaguar main dealer service history by Marshalls Jaguar (formerly Ridgeway Jaguar). Many factory options fitted. Features include: Heated leather multifunction adjustable steering wheel with Jaguar Sequential Shift paddles, 3 position memory function front seats incorporating exterior mirrors and steering column, Keyless entry/start, Active ventilated front seats - heated/cooled, 7-inch full color Touch-screen Satellite Navigation system, Automatic climate control airconditioning, Jaguar voice control, Bowers & Wilkins 525W premium sound system, DAB Radio, iPod connectivity, Windows Media Audio with MP3 compatability, 3.5mm stereo auxiliary input socket, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, Bluetooth telephone, Rain sensing auto wipers, Auto-dim rear view mirrors, Automatic Speed Limiter, Electric windows with one touch open/close and anti-trap, Electric memory heated mirrors, Trip computer with message center, Twin front cup holders, Interior mood lighting, Driver, passenger and side airbags, Isofix child seat anchor points, Dynamic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System, Emergency Brake Assist, Bi-Xenon auto headlamps with integrated cornering, Headlamp washers, Front and rear parking aid, 19 inch double spoke alloy wheels, 2 remote keys, All manuals within Jaguar wallet. HPI checked and approved Pre-delivery independent inspection Serviced according to schedule 6 months nationwide parts and labour warranty 12 months MOT (if less than 6 months) Fully valeted to the highest standards Part exchange welcome Finance available subject to status Credit / Debit cards accepted Any inspection welcome www.smautos.com

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311245
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
SM Autos Ltd
Gerrards Cross, SL97AZ, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

