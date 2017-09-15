JAGUAR XK 5.0 Supercharged V8 Dynamic R 2dr Auto

Accessories

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, Clock, Cruise control + speed limiter, DVD Satellite Navigation with 7'' colour display, Front and rear parking sensors, Graphic information display, PAS, Reversing camera, Trip computer with message system, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system, DAB Digital radio, Portable audio interface, Radio/CD and mp3 compatibility, USB connection, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Bi-Xenon cornering headlamps with auto levelling and pressure washers, Body colour large rear spoiler, Body coloured bumpers, Bonnet louvres, Door mirror integrated indicators, Door mirror memory, Electric front windows + drivers one touch/anti-trap, Electrically operated heated and folding mirrors, Electrochromic door mirrors, Extended side sills, Front aerodynamic splitter, Gloss black mesh grille, Gloss black side window surround, Heated front windscreen and timer, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights, Performance active exhaust, Quad tailpipes, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear diffuser, 12V power socket in centre console, 12V socket in glovebox, 16 way electric adjustable front seats, 3 spoke heated multi-function steering wheel, 4 way electric lumbar support, Air filter, Auto air recirculation, Blue ambient lighting, Diamond Sew style to leather interior, Dual zone automatic climate control, Front ashtray and cigar lighter, Front centre armrest, Front cupholders, Front headrests, Front passenger seat memory, Front seat back map pockets, Front sports seats, Heated front seats, Humidity sensor, Interior mood lighting, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, JaguarDrive selector, Jet premium suede cloth headlining, Memory function for drivers seat, steering wheel & exterior mirrors, Premium carpet mats, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear centre armrest, Rear headrests, Softgrain leather upholstery, Stainless steel pedals, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, ABS + EBD + EBA, Adaptive restraint technology system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic parking brake, Front seatbelt pretensioners, High performance braking system, Pedestrian contact sensing and deployable bonnet, Red brake calipers, Seatbelt reminders for driver and front passenger, Seatbelts to all seat positions, Side airbags, WHIPS whiplash protection system - front, Deadlocks, Drive away door locking, Engine immobiliser, Keyless entry, Keyless Start, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,