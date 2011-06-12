JAGUAR XK 5.0 Portfolio 2dr Auto

Accessories

All of our vehicles come with an RAC approved 75 point pre delivery inspection and 6 months RAC Warranty as standard which can be extended up to 1 year. Next MOT due 24/09/2017. CATEGORY D on 12/06/2011. Upgrades - Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy Space Saver Spare Wheel, XKR Quad Exhaust, cooling seats, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition.,Active Ventilated Front Seats - Heated and Cooled, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Alloy Space Saver Spare Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (20in), Electric Windows (Front), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger), Rain Sensor, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Upholstery Leather, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger, Heated Front Screen, Electric Windows - Front, Cup Holder, Cruise Control, Clock - Digital, Climate Control, Carpet, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dimming Rear View, Power Socket - Front, Rain Sensor, Trip Computer, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Heated, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Satellite Navigation, Ashtray/Lighter, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Electronic Stability Programme, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Deadlocks, Central Door Locking - Remote, Anti-Lock Brakes, Alarm - Perimetric, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Driver, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Traction Control System, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Immobiliser