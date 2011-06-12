loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XK 5.0 Portfolio 2dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 5.0 Portfolio 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31546 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

All of our vehicles come with an RAC approved 75 point pre delivery inspection and 6 months RAC Warranty as standard which can be extended up to 1 year. Next MOT due 24/09/2017. CATEGORY D on 12/06/2011. Upgrades - Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy Space Saver Spare Wheel, XKR Quad Exhaust, cooling seats, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition.,Active Ventilated Front Seats - Heated and Cooled, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Alloy Space Saver Spare Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (20in), Electric Windows (Front), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger), Rain Sensor, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Upholstery Leather, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger, Heated Front Screen, Electric Windows - Front, Cup Holder, Cruise Control, Clock - Digital, Climate Control, Carpet, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dimming Rear View, Power Socket - Front, Rain Sensor, Trip Computer, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Heated, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Satellite Navigation, Ashtray/Lighter, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Electronic Stability Programme, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Deadlocks, Central Door Locking - Remote, Anti-Lock Brakes, Alarm - Perimetric, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Driver, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Traction Control System, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Immobiliser

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419111
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31546 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£21,798

Integrity Vehicle Sales
Brentwood, CM133TA, Essex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!