loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Jaguar XK 4.2 V8 Convertible 60th Anniversary Edition

Photos Map

car description

Jaguar XK 4.2 V8 Convertible 60th Anniversary Edition with the following specifications: Ivory & Ebony Hide Piano Black Centre Console Aluminium Trim Electric Memory Heated Seats with Adjustable Lumbar Support Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control Navigation Radio CD Multiplay with Ipod & USB Bluetooth Telephone Wind Deflector Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 20″ Anthracite Alloy Wheels Full Jaguar Service History + 1 Specialist

Accessories

jaguar xk 4200cc v8 convertible 60th anniversary edition black alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-seats ipod leather sat-nav 2008 hands-free mp3 british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409900
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    70800 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!