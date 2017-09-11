loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar XK 4.2 V8 Convertible 60th Anniversary Edition

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Jaguar XK 4.2 V8 Convertible 60th Anniversary Edition with the following specifications: Ivory & Ebony Hide Piano Black Centre Console Aluminium Trim Electric Memory Heated Seats with Adjustable Lumbar Support Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control Navigation Radio CD Multiplay with Ipod & USB Bluetooth Telephone Wind Deflector Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 20″ Anthracite Alloy Wheels Full Jaguar Service History + 1 Specialist

Accessories

jaguar xk 4200cc v8 convertible 60th anniversary edition black alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-seats ipod leather sat-nav 2008 hands-free mp3 british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317917
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    70800 mi
Email Dealer >>

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed