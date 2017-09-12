JAGUAR XK 4.2 V8 2dr Auto

Accessories

This stunning Jaguar Convertible comes with all relevant paperwork + spare key + Hpi clear with certificate + superb warranty options available.September 2007 (57) Plate finished in metallic silver with full black leather interior and black leather stitched hide, bog screen sat-nav, electric heated memory seats, power-hood, remote central locking, climate controlled air-conditioning, cruise control, fuel computer, service computer, auto headlights, auto wipers, e/door mirrors, centre armrest, multi-function sports steering wheel, push button start, cd player with Alpine speakers, 20" alloy wheels, front fog lamps, parking sensors, spare wheel and much much more.Comes with full Jaguar service history to 50,950 miles followed by one service at a Jaguar specialist at 57,490 miles + long Mot all ready to drive away today.Simply a stunning and luxury driving car with all the good extra's and amazing performance with 300 bhp, PLEASE no dreamers or time wasters.