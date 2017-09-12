loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XK 4.2 V8 2dr Auto

£15,995
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 4.2 V8 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 4196 Ext Color: Silver

This stunning Jaguar Convertible comes with all relevant paperwork + spare key + Hpi clear with certificate + superb warranty options available.September 2007 (57) Plate finished in metallic silver with full black leather interior and black leather stitched hide, bog screen sat-nav, electric heated memory seats, power-hood, remote central locking, climate controlled air-conditioning, cruise control, fuel computer, service computer, auto headlights, auto wipers, e/door mirrors, centre armrest, multi-function sports steering wheel, push button start, cd player with Alpine speakers, 20" alloy wheels, front fog lamps, parking sensors, spare wheel and much much more.Comes with full Jaguar service history to 50,950 miles followed by one service at a Jaguar specialist at 57,490 miles + long Mot all ready to drive away today.Simply a stunning and luxury driving car with all the good extra's and amazing performance with 300 bhp, PLEASE no dreamers or time wasters.

  • Ad ID
    321245
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4196
  • Engine Model
    4196
A Touch of Class
Ashford, TN233EU, Kent
United Kingdom

