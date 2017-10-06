JAGUAR XK 4.2 COUPE 2d AUTO 294 BHP

Accessories

...................a very nice example of the 4.2 XK Jaguar coupe finished in Liquid silver with full black heated and electric leather,over £7k of extras including 20" Senta Alloys fitted with Dunlop tyres all round, Premium sound system, Luxury sports interior,well cared for car drives great, must be seen please call to arrange a viewing arrange a test drive THANKS FOR LOOKING AT THE CARS WE HAVE FOR SALE...............BEFORE WE SELL ANY OF OUR CARS THEY MUST PASS A RIGOROUS 217 POINT INSPECTION WHICH IS SECOND TO NONE..........THE ADVANTAGES OF BUYING FROM US ++++++++ALL CARS COME WITH 1 YEARS MOT+++++++ALL CARS COME WITH 1 YEARS SERVICE++++++++ALL CARS COME WITH A WARRANTY WHICH CAN BE EXTENDED UP TO 3 YEARS ++++++WE OFFER NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE.++++++TRY US WITH ANY P/X ANYTHING WELCOME++++++WE ALSO OFFER A LOW RATE FINANCE,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Air Bags - Front, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger/Rear, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Cruise Control/Telephone, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather, Windscreen Wiper