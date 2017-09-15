loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XK 4.2 Coupe 2d 4196cc auto

£13,490
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 4.2 Coupe 2d 4196cc auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 95081 Engine Size: 4196 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Rear Spoiler, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning,A VERY NICE LOOKING EXAMPLE WITH FULL IVORY LEATHER HEATED SEATS,DRIVER AND PASSENGER ELECTRIC SEATS,WITH 3 SETTING MEMORY FUNCTION,NAVIGATION,PHONE PREPARATION,DUEL DIGITAL CLIMATIC CONTROL,I POD,USB CONNECTION,AUTO LIGHTS AND AUTO WIPERS,LOOKS AND DRIVES 100 PERCENT SPOT ON,MUST BE SEEN+

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328091
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    95081 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4196
  • Engine Model
    4196
Motor City
Peterborough, PE13HA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

