JAGUAR XK 4.2 CONVERTIBLE AUTO 294 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK Trim: 4.2 CONVERTIBLE AUTO 294 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32155 Engine Size: 4196 Ext Color: GREY

Metallic Grey with Cream leather, electric memory adjustable & heated seats, 19 inch alloys, touch screen Sat Nav, multi-CD, Bluetooth telephone, black piano & aluminum interior trim, ASL cruise, steering wheel paddle shift, climate A/C, park assist, Jaguar Smartkey system, rear spoiler plus more. Beautiful condition vehicle covered only 32,000 miles with FSH 9 services. CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.

  • Ad ID
    420687
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32155 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4196
  • Engine Model
    4196
Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

