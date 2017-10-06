JAGUAR XK 4.2 CONVERTIBLE AUTO 294 BHP

Accessories

Metallic Grey with Cream leather, electric memory adjustable & heated seats, 19 inch alloys, touch screen Sat Nav, multi-CD, Bluetooth telephone, black piano & aluminum interior trim, ASL cruise, steering wheel paddle shift, climate A/C, park assist, Jaguar Smartkey system, rear spoiler plus more. Beautiful condition vehicle covered only 32,000 miles with FSH 9 services. CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.