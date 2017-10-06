car description

RARE VERSION WITH CLOSED WHEELS AND SPATCH Brand Jaguar Type XK 150 Fixed Head Coupe Color Maroon Red Interior Tan Year of build 1958 Price € 99.500,- 1960 JAGUAR XK 150 FIXED HEAD COUPE Very nice restored example Beautiful color combination Very rare version with closed wheels and spatch Benefits from a variety of upgrades to make the car more usable for even daily use Extremely elegant body The Jaguar XK150 was introduced in May 1957 in Fixed Head Coupe and Drophead Coupe form replacing the XK140 range. All cars used the XK140 chassis but this time the bodywork was of a much more modern appearance and for the first time featured a one piece curved windscreen. Inside the vehicle the walnut veneer on the dashboard and door cappings had been replaced with padded leather trim. Mechanically one of the main changes to the XK150 were the Dunlop disc brakes which were used both front and rear as opposed to drums which were fitted to the XK140. The Jaguar XK 150 is because of its improvements from the XK 140 the best driver from the XK range. We drive the XK 150 quite a lot ourselves as well as an XK 140 in different rallies as the Mille Miglia. The increased space as well as the four whe