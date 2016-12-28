JAGUAR XK 150 3.4 “S”

car description

VERY RARE AND ORIGINAL FACTORY BUILT S Brand Jaguar Type XK 150 3.4S Color Carmen Red Interior Black Year of build 1958 Price € 179.500,- 1959 JAGUAR XK 150 OTS 3.4 Litre “S” Very rare Original Factory Built S Original color scheme Fitted since new with overdrive The XK150 was a progressive development of the XK120 and XK140, retaining the same basic chassis, 3.4-litre engine and four-speed Moss transmission of its predecessors while benefiting from a new, wider body that provided increased interior space and improved visibility courtesy of a single-piece wrap-around windscreen, replacing the XK140’s divided screen. “The Jaguar XK150 is undeniably one of the world’s fastest and safest cars. It is quiet and exceptionally refined mechanically, docile and comfortable..we do not know of any more outstanding example of value for money”, concluded the authoritative Autocar magazine. For those who demanded even greater performance an ‘S’ option became available concurrently with the launch of the sportiest ‘OTS’ (open two-seater) roadster bodystyle. Distinguishable by its orange painted, straight port head, the ‘S’ boasted triple SU carburettors, free flow inlet manifold, 9:1 pistons, lea