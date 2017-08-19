JAGUAR XK 120 ROADSTER

car description

Description The XK120 was launched in roadster form at the 1948 London Motor Show as a test bed and show car for the new Jaguar XK engine and caused a sensation persuading William Lyons to put it in production. The name ‘120’ name referred to its top speed, which made it the world’s fastest standard production car at the time of it’s launch. It was available in two convertible versions; first as a roadster, then also as a drophead coupe from 1951. The iconic shape of the XK120 roadster sustains the car’s constant appreciation by classic car enthusiasts. They are eminently usable motorcars and understandably much coveted. Extremely robust, wonderfully reliable and infinitely eye-catching; they are, understandably, one of the most collectable motorcars available today. Manufactured on the 24th November 1953 and dispatched to the Jaguar dealer in Los Angeles, the car was repatriated in 2003, in need of restoration. The body was removed and the car totally rebuilt mechanically including the fitment of a five-speed gearbox, disc brakes all-around and an electric cooling fan. The body was then restored to a high stand and the interior re-trimmed using top-quality leather. The net result