car description

SOLD TO AUSTRIA Brand Jaguar Type XK 120 OTS Color Black Interior Red Year of build 1953 Price Sold JAGUAR XK 120 OTS This very beautifully restored Jaguar XK 120 OTS has been sold to a customer in Austria. If you are interested in a similar model or If you are willing to sell a rare/unique automobile or your entire collection, we are looking forward to hear from you. Our collection is changing on a daily base and exists of approximately 90 cars. Due to the fact that some cars are transported or restored we do not offer all of our cars on the web. If you have specific requests, please let us know as we might have the car in our collection or we can help you in find your specific car. MORE INFORMATION For more information or an appointment, please contact Rutger Houtkamp by phone :+31 6 25 09 81 50 or send an e-mail to Rutger@Houtkamp.nl . Please feel free to contact us during evening hours or weekends. The Houtkamp Collection is located near Amsterdam, 10 minutes from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Please contact us directly or fill in the form to receive more information on this specific car Your Name (required) Your Email (required) Your phone number Subject Your Message The informa