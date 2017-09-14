car description

MILLE MIGLIA ELIGIBLE / VERY NICE RESTORED EXAMPLE Brand Jaguar Type XK 120 OTS Color Black Interior Red Year of build 1953 Price € 119.500,- JAGUAR XK 120 OTS Mille Miglia Eligible Benefitting from a thorough restoration Superb color combination Extremely elegant body The XK120 itself was almost certainly never intended to be a volume production model car. At the time of the introduction of the XK 120, Jaguar had an engine which was the newly developed 6 cylinder XK unit, but the large sedan for which it was intended was not ready. This sedan car, the MK VII finally appeared in 1950. In the meantime Jaguar badly needed to stir up some excitement, as its range was still of pre-war design, so the XK Open Two Seater Super Sports as it was then known was designed as a “show car” for the 1948 Motor Show. It utilized a shortened version of the chassis designed for the MK VII, which was already in use in the post war MK V, and the brand new XK engine, the result of all the research done during the war, while Jaguar could not produce any cars. It made extensive use of aluminum for the body panels, and William Lyons had plans to market it as a fairly low volume “specialty car”. Its purpose