loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar - XK 120 OTS - 1952

Compare this car
View Auction
€130,000 - €169,000 (£120,367 - £156,477.10)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DATA:- Valid inspection: yes- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 47,000 miles- Owners: 1 owner (in Italy)- Colour: beige- Engine: 3442 cc - 160 hpDESCRIPTION:1952 Jaguar XK 120 OTS, eligible for the Mille Miglia, beige colour, odometer reading 47,000 miles. Mechanics, body and engine are in perfect condition, considering the age. Manual transmission, 3400 cc, only one owner in Italy.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Brescia, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307838
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Jaguar - XK 120 OTS - 1952

    Jaguar XK

    €130,000 - €169,000 est. (£120,367 - £156,477.10 est.)
    London , London
  • 1959 Jaguar XK 150 3.8 Fixed Head Coupé

    Jaguar XK

    £60,000 - £80,000 est.
    London , London