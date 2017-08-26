Jaguar - XK 120 OTS - 1952

DATA:- Valid inspection: yes- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 47,000 miles- Owners: 1 owner (in Italy)- Colour: beige- Engine: 3442 cc - 160 hpDESCRIPTION:1952 Jaguar XK 120 OTS, eligible for the Mille Miglia, beige colour, odometer reading 47,000 miles. Mechanics, body and engine are in perfect condition, considering the age. Manual transmission, 3400 cc, only one owner in Italy.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Brescia, Italy.
