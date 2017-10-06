car description

Jaguar XK 120 DHC 1952 with powersteering This elegant Jaguar XK 120 was recently restored and has the original 3442CC engine with 182 HP. The interior has beige leather and impressive wooden dashboard in very beautiful condition, very chic. The original seats (also present) were replaced by time original bucket seats. The Jaguar has a beautiful sound and drives really great. The car gets even more comfortable thanks to the powersteering. This beautiful Drophead Coupe is ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.