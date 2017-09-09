Jaguar - XK 120 - 1952

car description

An iconic Jaguar sports car from the 50s. Jaguar XK 120 in very good condition. This Jaguar is the perfect base for a restoration / or to bring it back to its original condition. The body is in very good condition and rock hard. Nice and straight and stainless sheet metal. Paint is in good condition but has some "clouds on the metallic paint" and some slight signs of wear. Matching numbers body and chassis.Chassis and axles: Original chassis and axles are in good condition. Bushes and rubbers on the suspension were already replaced. No damage and changes to the chassis and axles. Drum brakes have been replaced throughout for disc brakes on both the front and the rear axle. There is also a brake booster for the Jaguar to brake very well unlike the original infamous poor brakes. Original steel rims were replaced for chrome wire wheels. Original spare wheel is included.Engine and gears: Ford Cosworth V6 24V engine fitted on the original Jaguar mounts. Ford manual transmission, 4 gears. We can also deliver the original 3.4 in-line 6 XK engine including the right Jaguar manual transmission. The current V6 Cosworth engine runs well. The Ford gearbox housing is cracked and needs to be repaired.Interior: Seats with 4-point seat belts and aftermarket counters. Original seats and counters are available.Chrome work: All the chrome on the car has been re-chromed and in fantastic condition / mint condition.Convertible top: Original convertible frame included. New convertible top provided.Specifications: Make / model: Jaguar XK 120 OTS Year of manufacture: 1952Colour: SilverEngine: 2.9 V6 Cosworth Transmission: Manual 4-speed gearboxOdometer reading: -Margin: Yes Documents / registration: US Title (imported, VAT and import duties are paid in full) The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Utrecht, the Netherlands