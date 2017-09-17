loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Jaguar XJS V12

Compare this car
£22,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

The densely packed engine bay presents in outstanding condition with zero corrosion to report. The 5.3-litre V12 remains in excellent fettle, idling up to temperature without fuss. Original factory stickers can still be found and there are almost no signs of deterioration to of any components. As to be expected the engine pulls effortlessly and the gear changes are smooth.

Accessories

jaguar xjs v12 red alloy-wheels air-con cruise-control heated-seats leather manual metallic 1989 british xj s 2-plus-2

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330054
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJS
  • Year
    1989
  • Mileage
    16626 mi
Email Dealer >>

Unit 3, Old Park Iron Works, Main Road,
Bramley, GU35 9LY, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed