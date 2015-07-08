loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar - XJS V12 5.3 - 1986

car description

ENGINE AND AUTOMATIC GEARBOX; engine runs quietly at 800 rpm and the automatic gearbox shifts smoothly through all gears, one rear wheel bearing is audible.BODYWORK: looks glossy, damage on the rear left screen (see pictures), paintwork shows some small traces of wear. EQUIPMENT: with all of the standard options. MAINTENANCE: there is a maintenance sticker on the windshield concerning the last maintenance service.PICK UP: the car is located in Utrecht (the Netherlands).

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421093
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJS
€6,500 - €8,450 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

