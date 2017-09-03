Jaguar XJS Cabriolet 1992

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Jaguar XJS Convertible 1992 only driven 16.380 miles British Racing Green. A very nice 1992 Jaguar XJS Convertible. This car has in the past 23 years only 16380 miles driven ( 26360 km). Because of this low mileage this car is in a very original condition. The engine of this car is the original 5.343 CC V12 engine with 265 HP. This Jaguar is in the color British Racing Green with a tan interior. The car has the following options; electrical windows, electric roof, heated seats, electric seat adjustment etc. A very special Jaguar XJS convertible with a low mileage.