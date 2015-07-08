Jaguar XJS 5.3 V12-SOLD

car description

1979 Jaguar XJS V12 Pre-HE 34,700 miles from new Finished in Cotswold yellow with beige leather interior Optioned with air conditioning, electric sunroof, electric windows, polished Kent alloy wheels, power steering. Supplied new on 24th August 1979 this car has remarkably only had 2 owners from new, the last of which owned the car for over 23 years. Since arriving here at Avantgarde we have spent a considerable amount of money ensuring the car is on the button and ready to be enjoyed by the next owner. During the latter years of the last owners tenure very few miles were driven, hence we have had the car thoroughly serviced by highly regarded Classic Jaguar Specialist Chris Forbes/CFS Motors. This included replacing various suspension bushes & shock absorbers, a replacement steering rack, brake callipers, brake hoses, etc, etc. We have also had the air conditioning system checked over and re-comissioned and it now blows ice cold. Cosmetically we have had the original Kent alloy wheels re-furbished in the correct diamond-cut finish and fitted with new tyres. A very rare opportunity to purchase an ultra-low mileage, Pre-HE XJS!