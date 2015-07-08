Jaguar XJS 1989

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Jaguar XJS cabriolet black 1989 European version 129.000 km Black 1989 Jaguar XJS cabriolet in very good condition. European delivered car with original 129.000 km. Fully original car, original wheels. Very well maintained, lots of invoices of maintenance and original Jaguar booklets are available. We can, at a higher price, replace the original European headlights by the double (American) headlights. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.