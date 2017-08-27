Jaguar XJS 1988

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Jaguar XJS V12 Cabriolet 1988 48.000 kms fully original This is a fully original European delivered Jaguar XJS V12 cabriolet from 1988. Car is special order silver grey delivered by the Jaguar Dealer. 48.000 kms from new, this car is in a excellent extra ordinary quality. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.