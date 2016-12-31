Jaguar - XJS - 1985

car description

Jaguar XJS 5.3 V12 originating from an estate. Automatic.Date first used: 28 February 1985Date import in Netherlands:6 October 1993In possession of the current owner: 30 November 1994M.o.T. expiration: 19 December 1996The odometer reading is: 80,011kmEngine is overhauled in 1994.Engine does not run, brakes are stuck.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Boxtel, Netherlands.