Jaguar - XJS - 1985

€3,500 - €4,550 (£3,120.60 - £4,056.78)
car description

Jaguar XJS 5.3 V12 originating from an estate. Automatic.Date first used: 28 February 1985Date import in Netherlands:6 October 1993In possession of the current owner: 30 November 1994M.o.T. expiration: 19 December 1996The odometer reading is: 80,011kmEngine is overhauled in 1994.Engine does not run, brakes are stuck.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Boxtel, Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224248
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJS
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

