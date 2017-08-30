loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar XJS

£18,000 - £22,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 6.0L 1995 Jaguar XJS 6 litre V12 Convertible automatic. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 107/135. Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1995-jaguar-xjs-v12.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308671
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJS
  • Colour
    Red
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Engine Size
    6.0
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    433
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

