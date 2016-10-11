JAGUAR XJR XJR 4.0 Auto

Type: Used Year: 1995 Make: JAGUAR Model: XJR Trim: XJR 4.0 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87183 Engine Size: Ext Color: Turquoise Blue
FACTORY OPTIONS: 4 Speed Automatic Transmission, 6 Speaker Audio System, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Central Locking, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Sunroof, Electric Windows, Electric Wing Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seats, Elelectronic Power Assisted Steering, Headlamp Washer System, Heated Front Seats, Power Assisted Steering, Walnut Gear Surround
Kahn Automobiles
Bradford, BD14SX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017