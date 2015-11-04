car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar XJ8 Executive 1998 56.000 kms as good as new This very luxurious saloon from Jaguar as a V8 engine with 280 HP. Recently, the whole distributionset including fan belt idler was replaced by a modified distributionset. This car has driven 56.000 real kms since 1998 and is in a really magnificent original condition, as good as new. The car has Sapphire Blue paint with white piping and the original aluminium Celtic wheels. The very chic leather interior has a marvellous walnut dashboard. The steering wheel has woodparts too and has radiocontrol. Only slight normal traces of use on the driver’s seat show that this car has driven 56.000km. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.