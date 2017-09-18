Jaguar XJ6 Saloon 1972

car description

Jaguar XJ6 Saloon 4.2 1972 Overdrive manual gearbox Since the introduction, the XJ was THE flagship of Jaguar. This very luxurious saloon is delivered in 1972 and provided with British Racing Green paint, beautiful chrome details and original wheels with chrome wheelcovers. The 4.235CC engine is in marvellous technical condition, actuate by the manual gearbox with overdrive. The entire interior is equiped with beige leather and aluminium accents and a gorgeous wooden dashboard. This Jaguar drives very good and many comfortable rides are guarenteed. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.