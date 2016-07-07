loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar - XJ6 4.2 Series II - 1978

Photos Map

car description

For sale, 1978 Jaguar XJ6 4.2 series II, finished in a beautiful green colour combined with a beige leather interior. This Jaguar XJ was maintained by us in recent years, it is a good basis as a driver’s car for everyday use or as a hobby project. The engine runs well and the automatic transmission shifts fine.The body has some rust spots (see photos).The bottom is in good condition (see photos). Recent Dutch periodic vehicle inspection and valid until 5 November 2019.Drive in style and enjoy luxury and comfort? You are welcome to come and view this Jaguar XJ6. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414248
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jaguar > XJ6
€2,000 - €2,600 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

