Jaguar - XJ6 4.2 Series II - 1978

For sale, 1978 Jaguar XJ6 4.2 series II, finished in a beautiful green colour combined with a beige leather interior. This Jaguar XJ was maintained by us in recent years, it is a good basis as a driver’s car for everyday use or as a hobby project. The engine runs well and the automatic transmission shifts fine.The body has some rust spots (see photos).The bottom is in good condition (see photos). Recent Dutch periodic vehicle inspection and valid until 5 November 2019.Drive in style and enjoy luxury and comfort? You are welcome to come and view this Jaguar XJ6. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.